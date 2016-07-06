Skip to main content

Dog Trainer Saves DockDogs Competition

Jul 06, 2016 09:23AM ● Published by Tori La Rue

A dog leaps from a dock during the Tattle Tails Dogfest at the Golden Spike Event Center on May 21 and 22. The Dogfest included a DockDogs, a traveling dog sport competition. – Cassie Swift

Gallery: Dog Trainer Saves DockDogs Competition [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Tori La Rue | tori@mycityjournals.com


Dogs leaped from a dock gaining five, six and sometimes even nearly seven feet of air before splashing into a pool of water at the Golden Spike Event Center during Weber County’s first DockDogs competition on May 20 and 21. 

With more than 50 competitors, a dozen vendors and eight sponsors, spectators might not have known that the event was organized in less than a week. 

DockDogs, a sporting event for dogs, travels around the country and world, allowing K9s to compete against each other in a track-meets-swimming type of event. DockDogs officiators were planning to host an event during an outdoor expo at the Maverik Center in West Valley on May 20, but the event unexpectedly canceled, leaving owners and their dogs out of a competition that many of them had been looking forward to for months. That’s when dog trainer Cassie Swift started organizing a new DockDogs event on the same weekend.

“Cassie – she is really a leader and people look up to in this sport, so she was able to pull everyone together to find sponsors and get individuals to brainstorm ideas and donate money,” Gilbert Latta, DogDocks enthusiast, said. 

Swift scheduled the Golden Spike Event Center for the competition and booked vendors that primarily focused on dog products. She renamed the event the Tattle Tails Dogfest, hoping to raise awareness for Tattle Tails Scent Dogs, a group that raises puppies as diabetic alert dogs. 

Although the weather wasn’t the sunniest, Cassie said the event was still a success. When a few contestants’ tents blew over, other participants went to help them clean up the mess and get things back in order.

“You don’t see what goes on behind the scenes very often, but the support and friendship the competitors have with each other is great,” said Andrea Webb, who brought her dog to the Ogden DockDogs event. “The Tattle Tails dog fest was different (from other DockDogs events) for a variety of reasons – the main one being that there was so much support and friendship to get it put together in just six days. Everyone there was there to cheer each other on, even if another dog out jumped yours.” 

Oftentimes Dockdogs events are side events at bigger conventions, but at the Tattle Tails Dogfest, it was the main event, and Latta said it was nice to be surrounded by a community of people who were all passionate about the same activity. 

“We were all there for the same reason – DockDogs” Latta said. 

DockDogs has three events in their competitions, but all of them involve dogs jumping off of a dock into a pool of water. The first is called Big Air – similar to the long jump, the second is called Extreme Vertical – basically the doggie high jump and the third is called Speed Retrieve, which is like freestyle swimming for dogs. Dogs who compete in all three events are eligible to compete in the Iron Dog challenge, where their scores in all three events are considered for an overall ranking. 

Along with organizing the event, Swift brought her DogDocks team Hawaiian Chaos to the event, which is comprise of herself, her husband and six dogs. Four of her dogs – Maleki, Kona, Maui and Bear –  compete and the other two dogs, Luna and Midnight, are their “cheerleaders,” swift said. 

Three of Swift’s four dogs made the finals for Big Air, Kona finished fifth in the pro finals, Maui finished third in contender finals and Bear finished fourth in amateur finals. Kona placed second overall in Iron Dog, Extreme Vertical and Speed Retrieve. Swift said winning is not the reason why they enjoy DockDogs, however. 

“We compete because we have fun with our family, dogs and friends,” Swift said. 

Swift said she thinks the Tattle Tails Dogfest will be back next year with even more vendors, competitors and sponsors. After what was pulled together in six days, Swift said she is confident that there is a lot of potential for DockDogs in the Ogden area, and said she’s looking forward to planning the next event. 

Today, Local Life

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/27/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/27/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/28/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/28/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/28/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/29/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/29/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Fall Bulb & Native Plant Sale

    09/29/2017
    01:00PM — 07:30PM

    Find a wide selection of flowering bulbs, organic garlic bulbs, ornamental grasses, flowering per...

  • HCS Fall Festival

    09/29/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00AM

    Hilltop Christian School's annual Fall Festival is a great time for the whole family. Pony rides,...

  • Fall Bulb & Native Plant Sale

    09/30/2017
    01:00PM — 07:30PM

    Find a wide selection of flowering bulbs, organic garlic bulbs, ornamental grasses, flowering per...

  • Community Square Dance

    09/30/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us for a Community Square Dance Party with the Rocketeers! We're a Square Dance Club that's ...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/02/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/26/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Doctors Without Borders Recruitment Info Session - Salt Lake City

    09/26/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Every day, Doctors Without Borders aid workers from around the world provide assistance to people...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/27/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/27/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/28/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/28/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/28/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/29/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/29/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Fall Bulb & Native Plant Sale

    09/29/2017
    01:00PM — 07:30PM

    Find a wide selection of flowering bulbs, organic garlic bulbs, ornamental grasses, flowering per...

  • HCS Fall Festival

    09/29/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00AM

    Hilltop Christian School's annual Fall Festival is a great time for the whole family. Pony rides,...

  • Fall Bulb & Native Plant Sale

    09/30/2017
    01:00PM — 07:30PM

    Find a wide selection of flowering bulbs, organic garlic bulbs, ornamental grasses, flowering per...

  • Community Square Dance

    09/30/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us for a Community Square Dance Party with the Rocketeers! We're a Square Dance Club that's ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/02/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/05/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/05/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Art for the Arts

    10/06/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Support Granite School District art programs AND save up to 50% off framed, limited edition art. ...

  • Boo Fest

    10/07/2017
    09:00AM — 11:30AM

    Element Dance Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser - Come enjoy a yummy breakfast with lots of entertainm...

  • Garden Adventures - Spook-tacular Miniature Gardens

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Kickoff your Halloween celebrations by planting a spooky miniature garden in this special Garden ...

  • Harvest Festival

    10/07/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The Draper Crossing and Draper Peaks Shopping Centers are hosting a free Harvest Festival in the ...

  • Community Square Dance

    10/07/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us for a Community Square Dance Party with the Rocketeers! We're a Square Dance Club that's ...

  • CUMC 2017 Annual Health Fair

    10/08/2017
    08:30AM — 12:00PM

    Our annual Health Fair will include flu and pneumonia shots (with insurance card), Salt Lake Coun...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/09/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/12/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Millcreek Senior Center. The clas...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/12/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Freaky Friday's

    10/13/2017
    08:30AM — 09:15AM

    Zombies sing and dance to top Halloween Hits in this THRILLING Halloween show for the entire fami...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Bonsai Show

    10/14/2017
    09:00AM — 03:30PM

    Discover Bonsai, the Japanese art of growing miniature trees in containers. Members of The Bonsai...

  • Bonsai Show

    10/15/2017
    09:00AM — 03:30PM

    Discover Bonsai, the Japanese art of growing miniature trees in containers. Members of The Bonsai...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/16/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

Online Edition
Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Valley Journals